Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Contrasting side by side

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.41 N/A 1.54 7.81 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avaya Holdings Corp. and Steel Connect Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp. and Steel Connect Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Avaya Holdings Corp. is $22, with potential upside of 105.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avaya Holdings Corp. and Steel Connect Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.7%. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. has -17.31% weaker performance while Steel Connect Inc. has 2.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Steel Connect Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.