Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Avaya Holdings Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Avaya Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 3.10% 0.80% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Avaya Holdings Corp. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. N/A 15 29.56 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Avaya Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

With average price target of $23.38, Avaya Holdings Corp. has a potential upside of 105.09%. The rivals have a potential upside of 65.14%. Given Avaya Holdings Corp.’s competitors higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avaya Holdings Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avaya Holdings Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. -19.17% -20.6% -8.28% -8.56% -29.5% 1.92% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Avaya Holdings Corp.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.