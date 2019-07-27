Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.44 N/A 0.50 29.56 Hill International Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avaya Holdings Corp. and Hill International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 3.1% 0.8% Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1%

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hill International Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Hill International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avaya Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp. and Hill International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Avaya Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 92.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avaya Holdings Corp. and Hill International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.6% respectively. 1% are Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Hill International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. -19.17% -20.6% -8.28% -8.56% -29.5% 1.92% Hill International Inc. -3.43% -18.48% -30.56% -27.88% -59.46% -26.95%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. has 1.92% stronger performance while Hill International Inc. has -26.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats Hill International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.