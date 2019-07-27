Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Contrasting side by side

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.44 N/A 0.50 29.56 Collectors Universe Inc. 18 3.03 N/A 0.94 22.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avaya Holdings Corp. and Collectors Universe Inc. Collectors Universe Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Avaya Holdings Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Collectors Universe Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avaya Holdings Corp. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 3.1% 0.8% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Avaya Holdings Corp. and Collectors Universe Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 92.81% for Avaya Holdings Corp. with average target price of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares and 44.7% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares. About 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Collectors Universe Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. -19.17% -20.6% -8.28% -8.56% -29.5% 1.92% Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Collectors Universe Inc. beats Avaya Holdings Corp.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.