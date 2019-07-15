Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Reaches $17.75 After 5.00% Down Move; Ehealth (EHTH) Shorts Raised By 5.84%

Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) had an increase of 5.84% in short interest. EHTH’s SI was 1.57M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.84% from 1.48 million shares previously. With 443,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s short sellers to cover EHTH’s short positions. The SI to Ehealth Inc’s float is 10.97%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 174,738 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023

The stock of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 1.30M shares traded. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $9.48B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $16.86 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AVTR worth $474.20 million less.

Avantor, Inc. develops, customizes, makes, and supplies services and products to clients in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. The company has market cap of $9.48 billion. The company's materials and consumables include ultra-high purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, and process chromatography resins and columns, as well as analytical sample prep, education, and microbiology and clinical trial kits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s equipment and instrumentation products comprise filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and environment supplies.

More notable recent Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Halftime Report Of The IPO Market In 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why eHealth Stock Soared 124% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eHealth Surges 114% Year to Date: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aon to Offer Micro Insurance in Sri Lanka Via Blockchain – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aon (AON) Stock Up 37.9% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher Expands in Australia With P2 Group Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity. $110,720 worth of stock was bought by Yung Derek N. on Wednesday, February 27.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Among 4 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20.