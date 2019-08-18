Avantor Inc. (AVTR) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Contrasting side by side

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor Inc. 18 1.57 N/A -0.56 0.00 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 85 0.68 N/A 11.09 7.54

Demonstrates Avantor Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avantor Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15%

Liquidity

Avantor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Avantor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Avantor Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $91.4 average price target and a 23.10% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.2% of Avantor Inc. shares and 72.9% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Avantor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64%

For the past year Avantor Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Avantor Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.