Avantor Inc. (AVTR) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Comparison side by side

Both Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor Inc. 18 1.60 N/A -0.56 0.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.74 N/A 1.42 9.44

Table 1 highlights Avantor Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avantor Inc. are 1.8 and 1.1. Competitively, Kronos Worldwide Inc. has 5 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avantor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avantor Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 44.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avantor Inc. and Kronos Worldwide Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.2% and 20.9%. Avantor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31% Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41%

For the past year Avantor Inc. was more bullish than Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Avantor Inc.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.