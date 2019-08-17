Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Both Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 43 2.60 N/A -0.45 0.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 62 12.23 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avanos Medical Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avanos Medical Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.44 beta means Avanos Medical Inc.’s volatility is 44.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avanos Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Avanos Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Avanos Medical Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 54.58% for Avanos Medical Inc. with consensus target price of $56.5. Meanwhile, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 19.13%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Avanos Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares and 86.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has 5.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avanos Medical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.