Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 42 2.37 N/A -0.45 0.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Avanos Medical Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avanos Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Retractable Technologies Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Retractable Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avanos Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avanos Medical Inc.’s upside potential is 43.50% at a $48 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avanos Medical Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 12.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09% Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Retractable Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.