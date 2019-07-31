Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 44 2.93 N/A -0.27 0.00 Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avanos Medical Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avanos Medical Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9% Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -91.3%

Volatility & Risk

Avanos Medical Inc.’s 1.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Microbot Medical Inc. has beta of 5.29 which is 429.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avanos Medical Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Microbot Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Avanos Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Microbot Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avanos Medical Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avanos Medical Inc.’s upside potential is 59.63% at a $65 consensus price target. On the other hand, Microbot Medical Inc.’s potential upside is 44.72% and its consensus price target is $10. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Avanos Medical Inc. seems more appealing than Microbot Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avanos Medical Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.2% and 15.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Microbot Medical Inc. has 20.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. 0.76% -2.42% -6.87% -13.37% -17.07% -1.94% Microbot Medical Inc. -5.75% -12.04% -17.54% 66.59% -41.69% 329.07%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Microbot Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avanos Medical Inc. beats Microbot Medical Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.