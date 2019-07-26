Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Both Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 44 2.96 N/A -0.27 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 723 6.64 N/A 20.07 35.84

Table 1 demonstrates Avanos Medical Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 92.6% 20%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.35 beta means Avanos Medical Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avanos Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mettler-Toledo International Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Avanos Medical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avanos Medical Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$65 is Avanos Medical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 58.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.2% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares and 98.9% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. 0.76% -2.42% -6.87% -13.37% -17.07% -1.94% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -2.88% -3.39% 7.56% 18.27% 26.4% 27.15%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. has -1.94% weaker performance while Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has 27.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats Avanos Medical Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.