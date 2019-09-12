Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 41 2.88 N/A -0.45 0.00 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.02 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avanos Medical Inc. and IsoRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.44 beta means Avanos Medical Inc.’s volatility is 44.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, IsoRay Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avanos Medical Inc. are 2.8 and 2.2. Competitively, IsoRay Inc. has 6.2 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. IsoRay Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avanos Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avanos Medical Inc. and IsoRay Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avanos Medical Inc. has an average price target of $48, and a 25.00% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avanos Medical Inc. and IsoRay Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 7.3%. Avanos Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, IsoRay Inc. has 0.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. had bearish trend while IsoRay Inc. had bullish trend.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.