Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) Reaches $36.04 After 3.00% Down Move; Qiwi Plc – American Depositary Shares (QIWI) Sellers Increased By 26.37% Their Shorts

The stock of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 184,771 shares traded. Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has declined 26.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.72 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $34.96 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AVNS worth $51.57M less.

Qiwi Plc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:QIWI) had an increase of 26.37% in short interest. QIWI’s SI was 247,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.37% from 195,700 shares previously. With 250,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Qiwi Plc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s short sellers to cover QIWI’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 139,787 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 23/05/2018 – QIWI UPGRADES 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REV. GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI: Commencement of Div Distribution Within This Timeframe Is Unlikely; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ EPS 17.62 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 15.17 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE ASSUMING NO CONTRIBUTION FROM TOCHKA, ROCKETBANK PROJECTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Total Adjusted Net Revenue Up 12%-16%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – SEES TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 PAYMENT SERVICES SEGMENT NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 12% TO 16% OVER 2017

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It has a 13.37 P/E ratio. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the services and products of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards.

Analysts await Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.37 per share. AVNS’s profit will be $15.26M for 28.16 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Avanos Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The Company’s Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.