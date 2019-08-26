Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) Reaches $32.47 52-Week Low; Tiger Eye Capital Upped Anthem (ANTM) Stake

The stock of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) hit a new 52-week low and has $31.50 target or 3.00% below today’s $32.47 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.55B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $31.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $46.47 million less. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 46,649 shares traded. Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has declined 26.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 20.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 8,060 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 46,719 shares with $13.41M value, up from 38,659 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $66.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $261.32. About 289,237 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) stake by 196,288 shares to 99,630 valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 153,469 shares. Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 34.59% above currents $261.32 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $360 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Stephens maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The Company’s Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.