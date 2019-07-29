Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Aristotle Capital Boston Increased Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Holding

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 47.92% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. AVNS’s profit would be $12.13M giving it 41.98 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Avanos Medical, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 164,362 shares traded. Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has declined 17.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) stake by 44.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 221,172 shares as Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC)’s stock rose 22.04%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 722,269 shares with $21.17 million value, up from 501,097 last quarter. Acadia Healthcare Company In now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 649,817 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The Company’s Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. It has a 117.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Among 7 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Acadia Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Monday, March 11 report.