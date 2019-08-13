Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 43 2.66 N/A -0.45 0.00 Endologix Inc. 7 0.79 N/A -8.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Avanos Medical Inc. and Endologix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9% Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4%

Risk & Volatility

Avanos Medical Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Endologix Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avanos Medical Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Endologix Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Avanos Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avanos Medical Inc. and Endologix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Endologix Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 51.07% for Avanos Medical Inc. with consensus price target of $56.5. Competitively Endologix Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.5, with potential downside of -30.34%. The information presented earlier suggests that Avanos Medical Inc. looks more robust than Endologix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.4% of Endologix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Endologix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09% Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. was more bearish than Endologix Inc.

Summary

Avanos Medical Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Endologix Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.