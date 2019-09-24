Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Comparison side by side

Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 41 2.62 N/A -0.45 0.00 Baxter International Inc. 81 3.98 N/A 2.52 33.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avanos Medical Inc. and Baxter International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9% Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 19.4% 9.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.44 beta means Avanos Medical Inc.’s volatility is 44.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Baxter International Inc.’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avanos Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Baxter International Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Avanos Medical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Baxter International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Avanos Medical Inc. and Baxter International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Avanos Medical Inc.’s upside potential is 30.26% at a $48 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Baxter International Inc. is $87.75, which is potential 1.50% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Avanos Medical Inc. seems more appealing than Baxter International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avanos Medical Inc. and Baxter International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 87.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Baxter International Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09% Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. has -9.09% weaker performance while Baxter International Inc. has 27.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Baxter International Inc. beats Avanos Medical Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.