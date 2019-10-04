Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) EPS Estimated At $0.53; Shorts at Nrg Energy (NRG) Lowered By 9.17%

Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) had a decrease of 9.17% in short interest. NRG’s SI was 10.95M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.17% from 12.06M shares previously. With 3.56M avg volume, 3 days are for Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)’s short sellers to cover NRG’s short positions. The SI to Nrg Energy Inc’s float is 4.02%. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 1.97M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

Analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 17.78% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AGR’s profit would be $163.77M giving it 24.06 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Avangrid, Inc.’s analysts see 60.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 282,210 shares traded. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS CO WILL LAUNCH SEARCH FOR NICHOLAS’ SUCCESSOR – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.22-Adj EPS $2.50; 25/04/2018 – AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid 1Q Net $244M; 15/03/2018 – Avangrid Inc. Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer Richard Nicholas to Retire July 7; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – AVANGRID Subsidiary Central Maine Power Chosen in Bid to Deliver Clean Energy to New England Grid; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID CFO RICHARD J. NICHOLAS TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 Avangrid Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 80C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $3900 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 24.81% above currents $38.66 stock price. NRG Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) rating on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $49 target. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Goldman Sachs.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company has market cap of $9.78 billion. The firm provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It has a 18.43 P/E ratio. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation.

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.76 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 27.64 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.