Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) EPS Estimated At $0.53; Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) SI Increased By 22.65%

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) had an increase of 22.65% in short interest. NCBS’s SI was 257,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.65% from 209,700 shares previously. With 27,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s short sellers to cover NCBS’s short positions. The SI to Nicolet Bankshares Inc’s float is 3.19%. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 15,768 shares traded. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) has risen 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NCBS News: 16/03/2018 Capgemini Names Patrick Nicolet as Chief Technology Officer

Analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 17.78% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AGR’s profit would be $163.78M giving it 24.55 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Avangrid, Inc.’s analysts see 60.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 247,771 shares traded. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID SAYS ON MARCH 9, RICHARD J. NICHOLAS, CFO GAVE NOTICE OF INTENTION TO RETIRE – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS REAFFIRMS PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS ANNOUNCED IN AVANGRID’S PRESS RELEASE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 20; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID: DELAYED FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.22-Adj EPS $2.50; 15/03/2018 – Avangrid Inc. Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer Richard Nicholas to Retire July 7; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID REAFFIRMS 2017 RESULTS ISSUED ON FEB. 20; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID Affirms 2018 Earnings Outlook; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID CFO RICHARD J. NICHOLAS TO RETIRE; 01/05/2018 – AVANGRID Completes Sale of Gas Storage Business To an Affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners; 06/03/2018 Avangrid Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $625.78 million. The firm accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.08 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 28.21 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Among 2 analysts covering Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avangrid has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is -4.88% below currents $52.04 stock price. Avangrid had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”.

