Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) EPS Estimated At $0.53; Flushing Financial Has 1.06 Sentiment

Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 38 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 36 decreased and sold equity positions in Flushing Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 21.33 million shares, down from 21.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Flushing Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 35 Increased: 29 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 17.78% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AGR’s profit would be $163.77M giving it 24.52 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Avangrid, Inc.’s analysts see 60.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 347,951 shares traded. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.22-Adj EPS $2.50; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS CO WILL LAUNCH SEARCH FOR NICHOLAS’ SUCCESSOR – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Avangrid Inc. to Launch Search for New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS REAFFIRMS PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS ANNOUNCED IN AVANGRID’S PRESS RELEASE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 20; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID SAYS ON MARCH 9, RICHARD J. NICHOLAS, CFO GAVE NOTICE OF INTENTION TO RETIRE – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 EPS $2.16-EPS $2.46

The stock increased 2.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 64,915 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has declined 19.94% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation for 665,572 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 107,775 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 23,833 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 60,818 shares.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $578.70 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $9,803 activity.

Analysts await Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FFIC’s profit will be $11.84M for 12.22 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Flushing Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avangrid has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is -4.77% below currents $51.98 stock price. Avangrid had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8.

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.06 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 28.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.