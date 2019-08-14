Avangrid Inc. (AGR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Avangrid Inc. (NYSE:AGR) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avangrid Inc. has 15.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.16% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of Avangrid Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.39% of all Gas Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Avangrid Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid Inc. 0.00% 3.90% 1.90% Industry Average 8.11% 13.72% 4.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Avangrid Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid Inc. N/A 50 25.70 Industry Average 313.71M 3.87B 25.94

Avangrid Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Avangrid Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.50 2.11

$50.5 is the consensus price target of Avangrid Inc., with a potential upside of 2.31%. As a group, Gas Utilities companies have a potential upside of 24.74%. The research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Avangrid Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avangrid Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avangrid Inc. 4.03% 0.28% -0.37% 2.74% 2.29% 0.92% Industry Average 1.75% 2.19% 9.26% 11.44% 10.01% 17.86%

For the past year Avangrid Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avangrid Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Avangrid Inc.’s competitors have 1.05 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avangrid Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avangrid Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Avangrid Inc. is 89.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.11. In other hand, Avangrid Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.58 which is 42.19% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Avangrid Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Avangrid Inc.’s peers beat Avangrid Inc.

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. It also generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. The company was formerly known as Iberdrola USA, Inc. Avangrid, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.