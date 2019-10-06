Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Analysts See $0.53 EPS; Highbridge Capital Management Boosted By $2.88 Million Its Carnival Plc (CUK) Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Carnival Plc (CUK) stake by 94.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 63,897 shares as Carnival Plc (CUK)’s stock declined 16.53%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 131,500 shares with $5.95 million value, up from 67,603 last quarter. Carnival Plc now has $27.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 449,330 shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel

Analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 17.78% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AGR’s profit would be $165.22M giving it 24.31 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Avangrid, Inc.’s analysts see 60.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 453,523 shares traded. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 80C; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID CFO RICHARD J. NICHOLAS TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.22-Adj EPS $2.50; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FY 2017, BEYOND EXTENDED DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID Affirms 2018 Earnings Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Avangrid Inc. to Launch Search for New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID REAFFIRMS 2017 RESULTS ISSUED ON FEB. 20; 01/05/2018 – AVANGRID Completes Sale of Gas Storage Business To an Affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS REAFFIRMS PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS ANNOUNCED IN AVANGRID’S PRESS RELEASE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 11.34 million shares or 13.65% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 4,531 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Retail Bank In owns 4,714 shares. Freestone Hldgs Limited Company owns 12,676 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 2.50M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Advisory Ser Network Limited Co holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motco holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc holds 91,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Morgan Stanley accumulated 7,686 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 37 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Sei Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Atria Invs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 26,760 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Acamar Partners Acqsition Co stake by 482,868 shares to 1.02 million valued at $10.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC) stake by 171,000 shares and now owns 373,400 shares. Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii was reduced too.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 22,050 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Among 2 analysts covering Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avangrid has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is -3.96% below currents $51.54 stock price. Avangrid had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5200 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.07 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 27.93 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.