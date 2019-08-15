Avangrid (AGR) to pay $0.44 on Oct 1, 2019; Sunair Services (SNR) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:AGR) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Avangrid Inc’s current price of $48.42 translates into 0.91% yield. Avangrid Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 561,162 shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 EPS $2.16-EPS $2.46; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID: DELAYED FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 06/03/2018 Avangrid Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS REAFFIRMS PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS ANNOUNCED IN AVANGRID’S PRESS RELEASE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 20; 25/04/2018 – AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID 1Q EPS 79C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Avangrid Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGR); 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID CFO RICHARD J. NICHOLAS TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 28/03/2018 – AVANGRID Subsidiary Central Maine Power Chosen in Bid to Deliver Clean Energy to New England Grid

Sunair Services Corp (SNR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 56 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 63 trimmed and sold stakes in Sunair Services Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 55.50 million shares, up from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sunair Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 46 Increased: 30 New Position: 26.

Cooperman Leon G holds 1.42% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. for 4.25 million shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 990,888 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proxima Capital Management Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 153,000 shares. The Illinois-based Equitec Specialists Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Fortress Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 172,848 shares.

The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 492,128 shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.96 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 26.24 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Among 2 analysts covering Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avangrid has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 2.23% above currents $48.42 stock price. Avangrid had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13. Goldman Sachs upgraded Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) rating on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $47 target.