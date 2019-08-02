Avangrid (AGR) to pay $0.44 on Oct 1, 2019; Spectrum Capital Trust I (GWB) Sentiment Is 1.47

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:AGR) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Avangrid Inc’s current price of $51.02 translates into 0.86% yield. Avangrid Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 587,887 shares traded or 38.07% up from the average. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Avangrid Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGR); 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID CFO RICHARD J. NICHOLAS TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID Affirms 2018 Earnings Outlook; 28/03/2018 – AVANGRID Subsidiary Central Maine Power Chosen in Bid to Deliver Clean Energy to New England Grid; 15/03/2018 – Avangrid Inc. to Launch Search for New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS REAFFIRMS PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS ANNOUNCED IN AVANGRID’S PRESS RELEASE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 20; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS CO WILL LAUNCH SEARCH FOR NICHOLAS’ SUCCESSOR – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FY 2017, BEYOND EXTENDED DEADLINE OF MARCH 16

Spectrum Capital Trust I (GWB) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 100 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 68 cut down and sold stakes in Spectrum Capital Trust I. The hedge funds in our database now own: 55.98 million shares, down from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Spectrum Capital Trust I in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 36.

More notable recent Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EDP Energias de Portugal SA 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iQiyi Stock May Become Attractive Soon – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Helios And Matheson: I’ve Seen This Movie Before – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Terra Tech: Complete Smokeshow – Questionable Management, Poorly Run Business, And Dilution Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Finding Room For NestlÃ© – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2016.

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.77 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 27.65 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.98M for 10.13 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Great Western Bancorp’s (NYSE:GWB) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp announces 2Q19 preliminary figues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Kenneth Karels on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Select Estimated Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings of $26.8 million for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 and Dividends of $0.30 Per Share – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.38% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 482,445 shares traded or 49.89% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 264,986 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 391,064 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 435,077 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 128,748 shares.