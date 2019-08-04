Avangrid (AGR) to pay $0.44 on Oct 1, 2019; Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Skywest (SKYW) Position By $1.45 Million

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:AGR) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Avangrid Inc’s current price of $50.17 translates into 0.88% yield. Avangrid Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 446,224 shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 23/04/2018 – Avangrid 1Q Net $244M; 23/05/2018 – AVANGRID PROJECT IS SOLE WINNER IN MASSACHUSETTS OFFSHORE WIND; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS REAFFIRMS PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS ANNOUNCED IN AVANGRID’S PRESS RELEASE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 20; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID SAYS ON MARCH 9, RICHARD J. NICHOLAS, CFO GAVE NOTICE OF INTENTION TO RETIRE – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AVANGRID Subsidiary Central Maine Power Chosen in Bid to Deliver Clean Energy to New England Grid; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID REAFFIRMS 2017 RESULTS ISSUED ON FEB. 20; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS CO WILL LAUNCH SEARCH FOR NICHOLAS’ SUCCESSOR – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.22-Adj EPS $2.50; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 EPS $2.16-EPS $2.46; 23/05/2018 – AVANGRID AMONG WINNERS IN MASSACHUSETTS OFFSHORE WIND AUCTION

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Skywest Inc (SKYW) stake by 19.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 26,784 shares as Skywest Inc (SKYW)’s stock rose 0.96%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 162,457 shares with $8.82 million value, up from 135,673 last quarter. Skywest Inc now has $3.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 113,832 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q EPS $1.03; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST, REPORTS COMBINED FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINE

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.50 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 27.19 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold SKYW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 3.10% less from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.33% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 259,438 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited invested in 45,000 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.01% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 7,370 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup holds 42,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 717,522 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 222,349 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 200,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 47,519 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 19,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 78,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 68,725 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 30,238 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SkyWest had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 79,700 shares to 39,500 valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 12,500 shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. was reduced too.

