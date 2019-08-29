Avangrid (AGR) to pay $0.44 on Oct 1, 2019; Highland Capital Management LP Increased Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding By $1.41 Million

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) is expected to pay $0.44 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:AGR) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Avangrid Inc’s current price of $49.22 translates into 0.89% yield. Avangrid Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 310,601 shares traded. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 15/03/2018 – Avangrid Inc. to Launch Search for New Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID SAYS ON MARCH 9, RICHARD J. NICHOLAS, CFO GAVE NOTICE OF INTENTION TO RETIRE – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 06/03/2018 Avangrid Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 80C; 28/03/2018 – AVANGRID Subsidiary Central Maine Power Chosen in Bid to Deliver Clean Energy to New England Grid; 25/04/2018 – AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid Backs 2018 EPS $2.16-EPS $2.46; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FY 2017, BEYOND EXTENDED DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID CFO RICHARD J. NICHOLAS TO RETIRE

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.21 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 26.68 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Among 2 analysts covering Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avangrid has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 0.57% above currents $49.22 stock price. Avangrid had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13 to “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

