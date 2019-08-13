Avangrid (AGR) Lost It’s Citigroup “Buy” Rating; Guggenheim Capital Upped By $2.14 Million Its Visa (V) Holding

In a analysts note sent to clients and investors on 13 August, Citigroup has cut Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) stock to a “Neutral” and has set a 12-month target price at $52.0000. AGR’s old rating was “Buy”.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 5.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 13,690 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 285,645 shares with $44.62M value, up from 271,955 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $395.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 7.39 million shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of stock was bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,885 are held by Haverford. Oak Limited Oh reported 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martin Currie stated it has 146,689 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 92.26M shares. Spc Financial Inc reported 0.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Letko Brosseau reported 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kwmg Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 396 shares. American Investment owns 2,084 shares. 14,360 were accumulated by St Germain D J Communication. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 1.88% or 91,210 shares. Capital Invest Counsel owns 17,378 shares. Clarkston Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,147 shares. Contravisory Mngmt reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $176 target. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) stake by 11,925 shares to 111,967 valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 35,146 shares and now owns 252,506 shares. Oxford Square Cap Corp was reduced too.

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.31 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 26.85 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

More notable recent Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Avangrid, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Policy Market – Tariffs Remain In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Avangrid, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGR) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 839,699 shares traded or 95.65% up from the average. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID Affirms 2018 Earnings Outlook; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS CO WILL LAUNCH SEARCH FOR NICHOLAS’ SUCCESSOR – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 23/05/2018 – AVANGRID AMONG WINNERS IN MASSACHUSETTS OFFSHORE WIND AUCTION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Avangrid Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGR); 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 23/05/2018 – AVANGRID PROJECT IS SOLE WINNER IN MASSACHUSETTS OFFSHORE WIND; 25/04/2018 – AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – AVANGRID Subsidiary Central Maine Power Chosen in Bid to Deliver Clean Energy to New England Grid; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID 1Q EPS 79C