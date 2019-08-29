AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Both AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities Inc. 203 12.72 N/A 7.23 28.89 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 15 1.40 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AvalonBay Communities Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AvalonBay Communities Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.4% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

AvalonBay Communities Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. on the other hand, has 0.44 beta which makes it 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AvalonBay Communities Inc. has an average price target of $215.25, and a 2.77% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.5% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.94% 3.2% 3.79% 9.18% 21.27% 19.96% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.42% -0.48% -8.75% -8.64% -12.18% 3.06%

For the past year AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities Inc. beats Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily acquires and operates multifamily apartment properties. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI U. S. REIT Index and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. was formed on September 18, 2009 and is based in the United States.