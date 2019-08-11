AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AvalonBay Communities Inc. has 96.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand AvalonBay Communities Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have AvalonBay Communities Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.00% 9.50% 5.40% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares AvalonBay Communities Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities Inc. N/A 201 28.89 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

AvalonBay Communities Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio AvalonBay Communities Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 1.61 2.75

With consensus target price of $211.2, AvalonBay Communities Inc. has a potential upside of 2.52%. As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 34.35%. Based on the data delivered earlier, AvalonBay Communities Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AvalonBay Communities Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.94% 3.2% 3.79% 9.18% 21.27% 19.96% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

AvalonBay Communities Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s competitors beat AvalonBay Communities Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.