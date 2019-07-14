AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Analysts See $2.31 EPS; Scharf Investments Has Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding By $643,752

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report $2.31 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 4.52% from last quarter’s $2.21 EPS. AVB’s profit would be $322.03 million giving it 22.78 P/E if the $2.31 EPS is correct. After having $2.30 EPS previously, AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s analysts see 0.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $210.48. About 406,418 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 0.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 8,941 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 1.81 million shares with $131.48M value, down from 1.82 million last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $37.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.34 billion. As of January 31, 2009, the firm owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 29.05 P/E ratio. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities.

Among 4 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) rating on Thursday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $211 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $207 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AVB in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 21.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 3. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 25 by Bernstein. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. On Sunday, March 10 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

