Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Stake Held by Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Lifted Holding

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 2,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 10,283 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 7,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $168.52. About 2.39M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 34,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 635,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.63 million, up from 601,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $210.61. About 303,648 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 63,282 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $148.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 79,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

More news for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 34,420 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Nomura Asset Management stated it has 139,942 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 18,829 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 644 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 32,137 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Co accumulated 1,523 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.11% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 340,541 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Llc invested in 0.12% or 17,140 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.21% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Alps Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Bp Public Limited has invested 0.14% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Us Natl Bank De owns 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 23,352 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,552 shares to 373,961 shares, valued at $75.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 215,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,756 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA).