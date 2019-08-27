Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Lifted Position; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 153,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.84 million, up from 136,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $209.23. About 233,227 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 15,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 922,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.35M, up from 907,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 10.12 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Will Probably Avoid Declaring `Mission Accomplished’; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Associates has 2,785 shares. Ssi Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 7,954 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Allen Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Tx invested in 7,205 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 4.10M shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 1.92% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 0.39% or 685,859 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.1% or 4,735 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Orca Investment Lc stated it has 1.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 4,785 shares. Tealwood Asset Management holds 4,794 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares to 264,854 shares, valued at $25.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 308,075 shares to 103,322 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 25,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,108 shares, and cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

