Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Trimmed Stake; Burns J W & Co Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Raised as Share Price Declined

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 294,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.16 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 684,651 shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 6,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 48,657 shares to 125,357 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $324.90 million for 22.95 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.