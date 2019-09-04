Avalonbay Cmntys Com (AVB) Stock Rose While Eii Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $1.54 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 21,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 108,366 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 129,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 375,042 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (AVB) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 2,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 23,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, down from 25,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $216.65. About 158,372 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.20 million for 23.05 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 31,604 shares to 460,853 shares, valued at $42.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 27,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.66 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.