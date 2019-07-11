Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stock Value Rose While Phocas Financial Has Lowered Its Stake by $506,600; As Regions Financial (RF) Shares Declined, Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased Its Stake by $483,966

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 17,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.77. About 497,623 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 34,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.34 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 9.34 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. RF’s profit will be $398.83 million for 9.65 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.41% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) by 20,911 shares to 196,826 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 284,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor Decor Holdings Inc A.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 242,562 shares to 381,372 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Main Holdings by 37,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

