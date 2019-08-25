Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stock Rose While Honeywell International Trimmed Position; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Lifted Holding

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 1,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 32,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 30,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.11 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 6,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 34,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 40,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $206.16. About 390,348 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 4,850 shares to 33,790 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has 595,966 shares. The California-based Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.96% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Gp Inc invested in 0.04% or 55,384 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 272,375 shares. First Finance In invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 868,780 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 36,975 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.11% or 197,844 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Management Group has 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). The New York-based Cibc Mkts Corp has invested 0.03% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Schroder Inv holds 0% or 2,526 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 669,627 shares. Strs Ohio reported 383,834 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). First Merchants reported 1,500 shares.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WhyHotel Continues West Coast Expansion with Launch of Seattle Pop-Up Hotel – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AvalonBay Communities: Limited Space For A Further Price Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dividend Stocks To Take A Look At Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 37,014 shares to 697,881 shares, valued at $32.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biglari Holdings Inc by 10,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,891 shares, and cut its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Capital accumulated 7,252 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 7,237 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,985 shares. Amer Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 5,000 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Lc owns 30,133 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La reported 13,655 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,734 shares. Reliant Invest Mngmt has invested 2.38% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 44,856 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 16,701 shares. First City owns 0.69% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,853 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 190,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 1,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.