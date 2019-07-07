Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Shareholder Honeywell International Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Anthem Ord (ANTM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Everence Capital Management Has Trimmed by $409,266 Its Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 6,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 40,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $207.87. About 294,677 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Ord (ANTM) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,190 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 6,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 979,205 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 18,690 shares to 75,724 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,454 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.06% or 39,923 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 17,522 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,931 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,527 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 3,696 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 129,968 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 32,786 shares. Franklin Resources has 149,729 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel stated it has 78,600 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 1,608 shares. Arrow Financial accumulated 0% or 30 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 224,530 shares. 215,399 are owned by Rothschild And Communications Asset Us. Tarbox Family Office reported 39 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 41,482 shares.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02 million for 22.50 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

