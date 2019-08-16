Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Shareholder Honeywell International Lowered Its Stake by $1.28 Million as Valuation Rose; Sfmg Increases Position in Csx (CSX)

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 76,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 2.76M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 6,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 34,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 40,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.42. About 597,170 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9,400 shares to 46,931 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc reported 66,331 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.2% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 35,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 6,056 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 19,101 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 3,299 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Tiaa Cref Invest Management holds 0.08% or 595,966 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 0.06% or 76,970 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.04% or 10,148 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Corporation reported 30 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0.09% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 255,105 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 627,106 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 99,771 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 1,275 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.16% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

