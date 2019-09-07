Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holding Maintained by Nuveen Asset Management Llc; As Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 92,977 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 1.024B Leones 182-day Bills at Yield 7.64%; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Monitor Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.01 per Share; 10/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: No Clear Leader in Sierra Leone Vote With Quarter of Ballots Counted; 14/03/2018 – Lexington Wastewater Management Upgrades Life Safety Systems With Sierra Monitor Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Sierra Leone election board accuses police of obstruction; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE OPPOSITION LEADER BIO WINS FIRST-ROUND VOTE; 04/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC SWIR.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 05/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to vote for new leader after years of economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 7C

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 830,683 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.74 million, up from 821,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 684,651 shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Glovista Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 5,131 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Company holds 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 8,000 shares. Payden Rygel holds 1.15% or 78,600 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Numerixs Investment Technologies has 400 shares. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 86,795 shares. Scout Invests Incorporated invested in 0.99% or 240,564 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.19% or 868,780 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us owns 215,399 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 5,075 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 30,730 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co holds 7,786 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 5,037 shares to 25,792 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 106,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,416 shares, and cut its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).

