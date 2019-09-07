Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake Held by Vident Investment Advisory Llc

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 186,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The hedge fund held 103,930 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, down from 290,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 684,651 shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 262.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 17,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 23,572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 6,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.22 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,236 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 865 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.03% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 1,142 were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company. Van Eck Associates holds 31,584 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Bessemer Gp holds 0.02% or 30,730 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp holds 18,342 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 7,740 are owned by Blair William And Il. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 19,760 shares in its portfolio. 669,627 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation holds 143,385 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt has invested 0.13% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 5,440 are owned by South State. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 1,198 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company has 1,066 shares.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $324.90M for 22.95 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

