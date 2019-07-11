Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Share Price Rose, Holder Bainco International Investors Has Decreased by $460,412 Its Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 27,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.77. About 497,623 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,387 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.38M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 119,280 shares to 232,113 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,358 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 25,056 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 19,004 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management has 449,791 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 13,950 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 2,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp invested 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 0% stake. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation holds 0.83% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 6,556 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 434 shares. Salem Mngmt has 0.26% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 2,364 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 53,600 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Swiss Bankshares owns 0.19% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 868,780 shares.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AvalonBay Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AvalonBay Communities, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB), China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock or 1,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl has 0.88% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 42,805 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com accumulated 0.35% or 14,716 shares. 8,754 are held by Schnieders Ltd Company. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,875 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 166,102 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,466 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management stated it has 60,457 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 1.16% or 10,880 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 141,100 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Bainco Intll has invested 2.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cutter And Brokerage reported 2,490 shares stake. Thomas White Limited has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0.02% or 359 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 20.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 5,788 shares to 157,798 shares, valued at $44.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 28,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.