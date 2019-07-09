Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holder Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake Boosted by Rr Advisors Llc

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 11,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, down from 122,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $210.11. About 467,999 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 343,306 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kirby Corporation (KEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Eagle Materials, Viper Energy Partners LP, support, and XTL Biopharmaceuticals â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP prices public offering of common units – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Stock Has Fangs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,687 shares to 61,687 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,981 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And owns 7,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.02% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd Llc has invested 5.56% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Proshare Advsrs Limited Co owns 62,695 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 46,271 shares. Bb&T Llc has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated has 0.1% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 128,765 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 193,179 shares. Security Research Mngmt Inc owns 436,378 shares. West Oak Lc stated it has 895 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 12,641 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments has invested 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,234 shares.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02 million for 22.74 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

