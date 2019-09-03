Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Has Trimmed Its Position by $107.36 Million as Shares Rose; Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Market Value Declined While Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Boosted by $12.80 Million Its Stake

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 536,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539.96 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $213.77. About 312,776 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 299,346 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $323.40M for 22.74 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.