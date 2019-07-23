Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX)’s Financial Results Comparing With US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Both Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) and US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) are each other’s competitor in the Waste Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Holdings Corporation 3 0.15 N/A -0.31 0.00 US Ecology Inc. 60 2.34 N/A 2.18 26.36

Demonstrates Avalon Holdings Corporation and US Ecology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avalon Holdings Corporation and US Ecology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Holdings Corporation 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% US Ecology Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Avalon Holdings Corporation’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, US Ecology Inc. has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avalon Holdings Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival US Ecology Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. US Ecology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avalon Holdings Corporation and US Ecology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 US Ecology Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

US Ecology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus price target and a 6.21% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.3% of Avalon Holdings Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86% of US Ecology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avalon Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 32.67%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of US Ecology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalon Holdings Corporation -7.7% -2.3% -13.51% -34.22% 6.63% -11.88% US Ecology Inc. 0.93% -3.13% -10.41% -18.4% -0.88% -8.72%

For the past year US Ecology Inc. has weaker performance than Avalon Holdings Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors US Ecology Inc. beats Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Avalon Inn, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.