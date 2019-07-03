Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG)

Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) and NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) compete against each other in the Waste Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Holdings Corporation 3 0.14 N/A -0.31 0.00 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 9 1.09 N/A -12.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avalon Holdings Corporation and NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avalon Holdings Corporation and NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Holdings Corporation 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -0.9% -0.5%

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalon Holdings Corporation. Its rival NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.8 respectively. NRC Group Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avalon Holdings Corporation and NRC Group Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.3% and 17.3%. Insiders held 32.67% of Avalon Holdings Corporation shares. Competitively, NRC Group Holdings Corp. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalon Holdings Corporation -7.7% -2.3% -13.51% -34.22% 6.63% -11.88% NRC Group Holdings Corp. -1.12% 4.14% -5.78% 7.32% -11.74% 15.03%

For the past year Avalon Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while NRC Group Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

NRC Group Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Avalon Inn, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.