Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Waste Management company, Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Avalon Holdings Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.12% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Avalon Holdings Corporation has 32.67% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avalon Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Holdings Corporation 0.00% 1.60% 0.90% Industry Average 1.16% 23.05% 4.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Avalon Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Holdings Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 19.63M 1.69B 250.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Avalon Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.14 2.30

The potential upside of the peers is 87.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avalon Holdings Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalon Holdings Corporation -7.7% -2.3% -13.51% -34.22% 6.63% -11.88% Industry Average 2.63% 5.38% 13.54% 15.36% 23.23% 29.55%

For the past year Avalon Holdings Corporation has -11.88% weaker performance while Avalon Holdings Corporation’s competitors have 29.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Avalon Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Avalon Holdings Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.09 Quick Ratio. Avalon Holdings Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon Holdings Corporation has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Avalon Holdings Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.21 which is 20.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Avalon Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Avalon Holdings Corporation’s peers beat Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Avalon Inn, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.