Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) is a company in the Waste Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Avalon Holdings Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.67% of Avalon Holdings Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avalon Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Holdings Corporation 0.00% -2.60% -1.50% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Avalon Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Holdings Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Avalon Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.13 2.36

As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 67.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avalon Holdings Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalon Holdings Corporation 6.94% 3.97% -2.24% -7.75% -56.77% -1.13% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Avalon Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Avalon Holdings Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalon Holdings Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Avalon Holdings Corporation’s rivals have 1.43 and 1.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avalon Holdings Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Avalon Holdings Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Avalon Holdings Corporation’s rivals are 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Dividends

Avalon Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Avalon Holdings Corporation’s peers beat Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Avalon Inn, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.