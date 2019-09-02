Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) and Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) Contrasting side by side

Both Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) and Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) are Waste Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Holdings Corporation 2 0.13 N/A -0.26 0.00 Covanta Holding Corporation 17 1.19 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avalon Holdings Corporation and Covanta Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avalon Holdings Corporation and Covanta Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Holdings Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1.5% Covanta Holding Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 4%

Volatility & Risk

Avalon Holdings Corporation has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Covanta Holding Corporation’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avalon Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Covanta Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Covanta Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avalon Holdings Corporation and Covanta Holding Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Covanta Holding Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Covanta Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 4.65% and its consensus target price is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.7% of Avalon Holdings Corporation shares and 84.9% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares. Avalon Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 32.67%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalon Holdings Corporation 6.94% 3.97% -2.24% -7.75% -56.77% -1.13% Covanta Holding Corporation -0.81% -3.26% -2.99% 8.78% -2.16% 28.32%

For the past year Avalon Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Covanta Holding Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Covanta Holding Corporation beats Avalon Holdings Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Avalon Inn, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.