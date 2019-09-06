Avalon Global Asset Management Upped Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position By $1.60 Million; Covanta Holding (CVA) Had 1 Bulls

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 16.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc acquired 6,630 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 47,630 shares with $11.57 million value, up from 41,000 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $214.52. About 749,744 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Among 2 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Covanta Holding has $19 highest and $17 lowest target. $18’s average target is 4.71% above currents $17.19 stock price. Covanta Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 4. See Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16 New Target: $17 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 37,322 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,450 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 95,194 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc has 93,948 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 1,750 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lyon Street Capital Llc reported 4,009 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 175,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.11% or 14,389 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.19% or 46,089 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding holds 0% or 900 shares. Blair William & Co Il has 90,818 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. First Washington Corp reported 26,934 shares stake. Moreover, Lincoln has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Among 7 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $265.63’s average target is 23.83% above currents $214.52 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 12 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PANW in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of PANW in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. JP Morgan maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Thursday, September 5. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $30000 target.

