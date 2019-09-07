Avalon Global Asset Management Upped Its Position in Nordstrom (JWN) by $316,800 as Stock Declined; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position Maintained by Sun Life Financial Inc

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 5,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 23,380 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 17,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64M shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is up 36.92% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s “Inadequate” Buyout Proposal; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom is partnering with sneaker consignment shop Stadium Goods; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains 2018 Net Sales View of $15.2B-$15.4; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental’s Big Mistake: Overpaying For Resources In An Age Of Energy Abundance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 168,694 shares to 467,353 shares, valued at $132.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 7,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,108 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 179,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,282 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 1,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 8,033 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 35,213 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ltd Ca has invested 1.28% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lipe And Dalton invested in 2,005 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 434 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Capital Inc has invested 1.67% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Legacy Cap Prns Inc has invested 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks owns 6,975 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 579,725 shares. America First Investment Limited Co holds 900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares to 45,830 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,400 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).